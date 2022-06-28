Augustine Okrah has apologised for the headbutting incident that resulted in his dismissal in the MTN FA Cup final between Bechem United and Hearts of Oak.

During the game which took place at the Baba Yara Stadium, the former Kotoko forward headbutted the assistant referee when a decision didn’t go his way.

His actions saw him being sent off in the 68th minute while the Hunters trailed with a 2-1 scoreline following goals from Emmanuel Avornyo (Bechem) and Caleb Amankwah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts).

Bechem went on to lose the final to the Phobians and Okrah, who netted four times en route to his side making the final of the competition, issued an apology for his behaviour through social media.

“I am extremely sorry and remorseful for the harm I caused including hurting sentiments. I am ashamed of myself for having behaved in such a manner,” part of his statement read.

Below is the full statement by Okrah: