Arise Ghana demonstrators have besieged the streets of Accra in their thousands to demonstrate against the worsening economic hardship being experienced by citizens.

The demonstrators are displaying several placards some of which read, “Our ancestors are not happy with you.”

Another placard read, “stop recruiting hooligans into the Police service, they are killing us; Akufo-Addo, you promised us cheap fuel, what is happening? La General Hospital demolished forever.”

They also sang a popular patriotic song titled, Arise Ghana Youth for your country.

