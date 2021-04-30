Customers of telecommunication giant MTN will pay more for talk time and data following an increase of 1% in the National Health Insurance (NHI) Levy.

According to a statement released by the telecommunication company, the introduction of the Covid-19 Health Recovery Levy by the government had resulted in an increase in the NHI levy which means customers would have to pay more effective May 1, 2021.

Government announced in the 2021 budget that it will be introducing a Covid-19 Health Levy of 1% on VAT, Flat Rate Scheme and a 1% on National Health Insurance Levy as part of revenue measures to help the economy recover.

Read MTN’s full statement: