As part of his birthday celebration, Mr. Prince Kofi Gyeni-Boateng together with Mr. Gyeni & Friends Foundation, extended a helping hand to the Bless the Children International Home at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

The generous donation, made in collaboration with family and friends, aimed to support the welfare of the vulnerable during the Easter festivities.

The donation, valued at GH¢25,000, included essential items such as bags of rice, maize, beans, sanitary pads, toiletries, bottled water and soft drinks.

Mr. Gyeni-Boateng and his foundation demonstrated their commitment to making a positive impact in the community by reaching out to those in need during his birthday celebration.

The gesture not only provided much-needed assistance to the Bless the Children International Home but also reflected the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines Mr. Gyeni-Boateng and the Mr. Gyeni & Friends Foundation.

Their efforts will undoubtedly make a meaningful difference in the lives of the recipients and serve as an inspiration for others to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate.

