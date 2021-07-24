The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West in the Upper West Region, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has escaped unhurt after an alleged attack by armed men.

The unknown men attacked the MP in his constituency while he was returning from a funeral ceremony he attended at Jetisi.

The incident is said to have occurred between Jetifi and Bulu at about 7:50 pm.

A witness, Adams Sukparu, confirmed the alleged attack to an Accra-based CitiNews.

He said, “we were returning from a funeral at Jefisi, all of a sudden some armed men, numbering about five stopped us and started firing into my car.”

“My bodyguard returned fire and I saw one of them falling down. But the driver sped off, so we could not stop to know what happened to him,” he continued.

In an interaction with Mr Sukparu, he stated that “he and all the other occupants of his car escaped unhurt.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sukparu has reported the incident to the Sissala West District Police Command for investigation.

