Khalid Kabir-Argungu, a Higher National Diploma student of the Umaru Waziri Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, has reportedly died of electrocution.

Reports made available to newsmen revealed the student was electrocuted in the students’ hostel on Tuesday, August 31.

Confirming the incident during an interview with reporters on Wednesday, September 1, Rector of the Polytechnic, Alhaji Muhammad Sani, said doctors and nurses at the institution’s clinic rushed the student to Sir Yahaya Memorial General Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where he was later confirmed dead.

The Management of the school has set up a committee to investigate the death of the 24-year-old student.

The student, according to the report, was first taken to the Institution’s clinic for quick treatment before he was later moved to the hospital where he died.

The incident really took place on Tuesday evening and as soon as it happened, the student was rushed to the clinic in the school, he said.

He added: When doctors and nurses realised that his condition was serious, they quickly rushed him to Sir Yahaya Memorial General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The Rector explained further that upon arrival at the hospital, the parents of the deceased requested for an ambulance to convey the corpse to Argungu Local Government Area of the state for Islamic funeral prayer.

He said: We have set up the committee to investigate and unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the student.

By the time the committee completes its investigation, we shall know what to do to avoid a reoccurrence, he noted.

He, however, rubbished insinuations that management shut the school after the incident, saying students sharing the hostel with the deceased merely vacated the hostel bedroom as part of respect for the deceased.