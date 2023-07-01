Residents at Bokankye, Akropong and Esaso in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ashanti region have complained about the horrific condition of their roads.

The protesting communities say the road which serves as alternative access road to regions in the north has been abandoned for far too long.

Some of the residents, who spoke to Obidehyie Ofori Amanfo on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show, said commuting on the roads has become frightening and dangerous.

According to them, the poor road network within the community is affecting their daily activities.

One resident said the bumpy and dusty road is affecting the health of the people and disrupting economic activities in the area.

The residents are unhappy with the Member of Parliament for the area, Benito Owusu-Bio, for failing to help fix the road after two decades of serving them in parliament.

Assemblyman for Bokankye, Malik Osei Kwame, said the Bokanye-Esaso road has been awarded on contract, and called on the residents to remain patient.

But the residents remain adamant, saying contractors have been on the road in times past but construction is yet to take off.

The DCE, Rebecca Yeboah, says the contractor is on site to fix the road without further delay.