An accident on the Berekum-Drobo road has resulted in the death of a motor rider, Andrews Amoako.

The deceased, according to witnesses, was travelling from Jinijini to Brekum on his motorbike when they heard a bang, only to discover the badly injured body of Mr Amoako.

The deceased was allegedly rammed by a trailer with registration number GN 3122-18, which according to reports, tried to overtake another car in heavy rains.

Despite the heavy rains, the impact of the bang forced residents to rush to the scene and saw the parked trailer near the deceased.

Brother of the deceased, Jonathan Amoako, speaking to Adom News’ Odehyeeba Akwasi Donyina confirmed the fears of the residents, adding he was informed of his brother’s death via news and subsequently a phone call.

The body of the deceased, a father of two, has been sent to the Berekum Holy Family Hospital morgue.