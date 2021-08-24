A mother and her two children, who are yet-to-be-identified, have been found dead in their room at Akyem Ntronang in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Akwasi Dwamena indicated the bodies were discovered on Tuesday.

But the cause of death is yet to be known.

This was after an unpleasant smile started to emanate from their room but it was not immediately clear how long they had been there.

The District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Peter Ofori Donkor, confirmed the incident, stating the children were a boy and girl.

“The door was locked from outside and we learned she is married but the husband is nowhere to be found and family members haven’t also shown up,” he said.

He explained the bodies have been deposited at Abirem Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for the area, Puni Nyarko Samuel, said he received information about the odour and informed the Police who came to retrieve the bodies.

Watch the video attached: