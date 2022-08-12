A four-year-old girl is in critical condition after her mum dipped her in hot water for misplacing a new pair of sandals she bought.

The girl’s buttocks and part of her leg have been severely burnt by her 29-year-old mother.

The incident occurred at Oforikrom-Samreboi in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region.

The 3-year-old victim.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates the mother bought the sandals for GHS 8.00.

Residents say the suspect lamented she could not fathom why the little girl will misplace them, hence her act by way of venting her frustration.

She added she noticed that her child’s private part was sore after reportedly hearing rumours that the child had been assaulted and decided to boil water to treat it.

The suspect is said to have been arrested by the Samreboi Police after a complaint was filed.

She was, however, granted bail because she is nursing a year-old baby.