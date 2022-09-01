The chiefs and people of Morso in the Asante Akyem South Municipality have held a grand durbar in honour of Eden Nana Obeng Kyei, leader of the 2021 National Maths and Science Quiz winning team of Prempeh College.

Eden, who led Prempeh College to clinch their fifth title in the history of the prestigious competition, was the hero of the day as residents including children, adults, opinion leaders, and chiefs gathered to give him a rousing welcome.

His impeccable academic record caught the eyes of Old Students of Prempeh College and the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem South and also Deputy Minister of Railways, Kwaku Asante-Boateng who collectively secured scholarship for him to study abroad.

Eden has won a scholarship to study Computer Engineering at the California Institute of Technology in the United States of America.

The chiefs, Queen Mothers, elders, opinion leaders, pastors and well-wishers took turns to bless and encourage him to hold high the flag of Ghana and particularly Morso as he embarks on another journey of his academic life.

Speaking to Adom News’ correspondent Isaac Amoako, the Adontenhene of Morso Nana Otuo Acheampong who chaired the event, praised the boy for making his parents and the community proud.

He counseled him to remain focused as he travels outside to pursue further studies, reminding him that there were a lot of children looking up to him as their role models.

Nana Otuo encouraged other students in the community to emulate the good example of Eden and stay away from social vices that could potentially ruin their future.

In interview with Adom News Eden Nana Obeng Kyei expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Morso and pledged to continue to study hard to bring success to his country.