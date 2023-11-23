Government is taking steps to make available adequate resources to support communities grappling with the aftermath of the recent spillage in the Volta region and floods in the Northern parts of the country.

It has therefore allocated GHS220 million to support these affected communities.

The allocation was announced by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta while presenting the in the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament.

The money is to support the flood victims get back on their feet.

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare who disclosed this at a press briefing on Wednesday, November, 22, 2023 expressed government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by flood victims head-on.

“As announced by the Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori Atta, during the reading of the 2024 budget and economic policy of government on the floor of Parliament, government has budgeted an amount of GHS220 million to support the relief phase for communities affected by the Akosombo spillage as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions,” she said.

The Cheif of Staff also said government is actively exploring additional funding options from the World Bank and climate-related sources to shore-up its funding for these communities.

She said this move aims to make available adequate resources to support communities grappling with the aftermath of flood and create a special purpose fund to carter for future occurrences of this kind.