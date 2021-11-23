It has emerged that the man, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and hid her body in a double-decker fridge at Ho-Fiave in the Volta Region, demanded the spare key to his room which was then in the possession of his landlady.

That’s according to the son of the owner of the building, Mathias Adzogble.

He believes the suspect came for the extra key on Sunday after killing his girlfriend so other tenants will not get access to his room.

Personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department earlier on Tuesday retrieved among others incinerated hair of the deceased and a rod suspected to have been used by the suspect to control the burning.

Another son of the landlady, Godwin Adzogble, has also disclosed to Joy News how they discovered the body in the double-decker fridge with clothes heaped on it to conceal it.

READ ALSO: