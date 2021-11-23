The Volta Regional Police is on a search for a man who is suspected to have killed his girlfriend and kept her body in a double-decker refrigerator at Ho-Fiave.

Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Afia Tenge, said neighbours of the suspect broke into his building after they sensed an unbearable stench emanating from his room on Monday, November 22, 2021.

“Houseflies had also been hovering around Frank’s windows and door,” she said.

After forcing their way into the apartment, they found the girlfriend of the said tenant only known Lizzy, dead in a refrigerator.

However, the tenant, Frank was nowhere to be found.

An investigative team proceeded to the scene and after careful inspection of the crime scene, the body, which was at an advanced state of decomposition in a white double-decker refrigerator, was conveyed to the Ho Municipal Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

The suspect, Frank

A search is underway to trace and arrest the said boyfriend who is believed to have killed the deceased.