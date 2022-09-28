Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has been baptized in the River Jordan in Israel after spending close to two weeks abroad.

In a video shared by blogger, thosecalledcelebs, the musician is captured with four men who dipped her into the river which is famous for Christ’s own baptism.

Since the artiste’s visit, she has updated netizens on most of her activities, including flaunting an Israeli man visiting the Holy Land.

“Ghanaians, this is what God has done. God’s miracles follow me. When I got to Israel, this was the first thing I prayed about: I wanted an Israeli man. God has done well, this is he [sic].

“The husband I have got for myself. We are bringing Israel to Ghana. This, don’t doubt it. Thank you all. My husband’s name is…[Pause]…What is your name? [sic]”

