West Ham United coach, David Moyes has praised Mohammed Kudus, saying he has been exceptional for the club in many ways.

The Ghana international after putting up an impressive performance against Crystal Palace featured in the Hammers’ 2-1 away win against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Despite failing to back off the net, the 23-year-old played a vital role causing problems for the backline of Spurs.

Speaking after the hard-fought win, Moyes singled out the former Ajax attacker for his hard work.

“Mo has been exceptional in so many different ways. He’s been an assist-maker, he’s been a goal-scorer for us,” the former Everton boss remarked.

“He’s a good boy, working hard for the team, and scoring and making goals,” he added.

James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen scored for West Ham after Cristian Romero put Spurs up in the 11th minute via a corner kick.

Kudus played 88 minutes in the win and Spaniard Pablo Fornals replaced him in the win that moved West Ham to ninth place in the standings. Kudus, who has scored six goals in all competitions is expected to be in action as the Hammers travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The former FC Nordsjaelland forward is set to be named in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.