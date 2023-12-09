In a meeting conducted yesterday, 7 December, the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association stated that it is working to ensure full blood supply from voluntary donors and partners.

At the meeting in which activity report was presented, a number of representatives of various ministries, government institutions, PFDJ, national organizations and associations, administrations, as well as the association of taxi owners and others took part.

Dr. Yohannes Tekeste, Medical Director of the National Blood Transfusion Center, and Dr. Msmay Gebrehiwot, Public Health expert, gave seminars on various topics including the significance of blood donation, historical background of blood donation in Eritrea, voluntary blood donation in relation to STD goals and national health policy.

Participants conducted an in-depth discussion on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Alem Berhe, Chairwoman of the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association indicated that 64 partner institutions are organized under the national association are working to ensure safe blood supply.

She further stated that in 2022 over 14 thousand 500 units of blood was collected and that was able to supply over 80% of blood demands of hospitals. By the end of the year 2023, effort is being exerted to collect over 15 thousand units of blood which is able to ensure 100% blood demand, Ms. Alem added.

Finally, Certificates of Recognition were handed out to partner institutions.

