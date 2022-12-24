Mohammed Kudus was honoured by the Ghana Armed Forces following his stunning performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kudus starred in the win over South Korea in Ghana’s group game while also showing glimpses of his quality in games against Portugal and Uruguay.

Against the Asian side, the 22-year-old netted twice and ensured the Black Stars got their only win in Qatar.

Kudus is regarded as one of the tournament’s brightest prospects despite the Black Stars’ elimination in the group round.

The Ghana Armed Forces have now honoured the Ajax man in honour of his performances in Qatar.

The latest recognition follows the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah’s idea to reward Kudus for his contribution to the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.

