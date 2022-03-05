Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, has been captured dancing to Kuami Eugene’s gospel song with Obaapa Christy dubbed Wa Ye Awie.

The socialite, who is now an ardent Christian, said the song is now her favourite, adding that she will forever be grateful to God for saving her from the “world of darkness.”

Moesha Boduong posted the video on Instagram giving off her location as Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region.

It’s unclear what Moesha is doing in the locality but her video also captured two young girls dancing after her.

She wrote:

God loves me sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo much and I will forever be grateful he saved me from my sins ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ this song is my favorite song for now @obaapachristyofficial @kuamieugene

Check out the video below:

