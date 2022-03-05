Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is on top of the world now as he is celebrating her birthday.
The award-winning actress was born on March 3, 1986, meaning she has just attained 36 years old.
As expected, Instagram is buzzing all because of her photos – her celebrity friends are celebrating her.
Like many actresses, a birthday photoshoot is not something Juliet is likely to skip.
She released some photos on Instagram which have set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.
The mother, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning.
She seems to be ageing backwards as she rocks a black blazer and pants while flaunting her beautiful legs.
Juliet complemented her outfit with leather high heel boots and a hat that matched perfectly.
She kept her beauty very bold yet looked simple, wearing her voluminous side part curly red hair.
Check out some photos: