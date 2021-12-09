Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has caused a stir online with her natural beauty after she dropped many photos showing off her raw chest.

In a new set of photos, she was seen basking in the ever-radiant African sun as she beams with smiles.

The actress was seen wearing a black shirt as she enjoys some alone time on the roof of a high-rise building which looked like a foreign country.

She was seen beaming with her usual smiles but what caught the eyes of many of her fans was the fact that she flaunted her face without makeup as well as her chest.

After posting the photos, she captioned them:

“Self-worth is Self-Love. Take out time and Love yourself today. When last did you make love to your SELF? #sunkissed #nofilters #atoasttolife #juiceoftheday.”