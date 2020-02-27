A model, identified as Aleksandra Sadowska, has lost her sight after she tattooed her eyeballs. Report has it that the model has lost one eye completely and is battling sight problems in the other.

The model, from Poland, Wroclaw, had hoped the extreme inkings would make her look like rap artist Popek. Her plan was to copy the artist which is why she asked for the whites of her eyes to be dyed black.

Unfortunately,the 25-year-old’s procedure went wrong, causing “irreparable” damage to her right eye. The unnamed artist who caused the damage may now face three years in prison for unintentionally disabling the woman, local media reports.

The tattooist has been accused of using body ink during the procedure, which is not considered to be eye-safe.

Aleksandra’s lawyers told local media: “There is clear evidence that the tattoo artist did not know how to perform such a delicate procedure. And yet he decided to perform it which led to this tragedy.”

The model added: “Unfortunately, for now, doctors do not give me much optimism for improvement. The damage is too deep and extensive. I’m afraid I will be completely blind.”

Though the botched procedure has left Aleksandra with severe sight problems, she refuses to let the side-effects hold her back.She said: “I will not lock myself in the basement and get depressed. I have sadness behind me, but I live on.”

The tattooist who carried out the eyeball inkings had pleaded not guilty and a court case is expected to commence soon. It was also discovered that Aleksandra case isn’t the only case of eyeball tattooing that did not go as expected. Another casualty named Amber Luke, from New South Wales, Australia, says she went blind for three weeks after getting blue ink put into her eyes.