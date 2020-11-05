Mobile money operators in Walewale have suspended night operations following a surge in robbery attacks targeting their business.

The decision means mobile money service would no more be available in Walewale from 6 pm or even from 4 pm in some areas.

It comes after two gunmen on a motorbike opened fire and robbed two vendors last Friday in an outskirt neighborhood of the town.

And, within 24 hours, six heavily armed men also hijacked the Walewale Bolga highway torturing travelers with sticks and guns before robbing them.

READ ALSO:

The situation has increased fears across the municipality as the police is yet to make any arrest.

The Mobile Money operators speaking to Joy News said the decision to cancel night operations was taken to ensure their safety and that of their business.

They are therefore calling on the police to step up efforts to arrest the robbers and provide them with enough security to do their work without fear.