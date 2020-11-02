Police in Walewale have arrested a gang of three suspected robbers in a broad daylight robbery operation on a section of the Tamale – Bolga highway.

The North East Region Police confirmed the suspects, at about 11am Monday, had mounted a roadblock on the highway between Wulugu and Karimenga where they attacked and robbed several passenger vehicles amidst gunshots.

The robbers fled the scene into the bush after police responded to the operation. They were however arrested a few hours later on motorbikes following intelligence by the police.

Police conducted a search at the homes of the suspects and one locally manufactured firearm was retrieved alongside BB cartridges.

The North East Region Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, speaking to JoyNews, said the suspects were identified in an identification parade at the Walewale police station.

DCOP Antwi Tabi added the suspects robbers have been arraigned before Court and were expected to be remanded into police custody to allow time for further investigations.