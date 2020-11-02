A young Ghanaian man who prefers to remain unknown has expressed how frustrated he is because he cannot stop masturbating.

According to him, he started this act immediately his girlfriend broke up with him. “Till date, I can’t seem to put an end to this behaviour in as much as I want to.”

“I feel bad whenever I do it. Sometimes I even cry when I finish masturbating. I really want to stop doing it because I know it’s bad”.

He mentioned this in a phone-in session on Happy 98.9 FM.

He stated that he has tried a couple of times to put an end to this act because he knows it is unhealthy but all efforts have proved futile. And has openly called out for help.

He further mentioned, “I purposely turn my phone off sometimes just so I don’t have to watch anything pornographic and masturbate. But I always find myself turning on the phone again to go through with the process”.

He was advised by show host to get rid of his smartphone for about a month if he really wants to end this ‘addiction’.