The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana has ventilated its anger over the unabating robbery and killing of its members.

Public Relations Officer for the Association, in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, noted that the Association receives several reports of robberies and or murder of members every week.

“We are now the easiest targets for robbers and cases of robberies and or murder are reported to us almost every week,” he posited.

“We have become the number one targets of robbers, we are robbed wherever and whenever,” he added.

Speaking also on the same show, Secretary to the Association fumed at the manner in which police officers handle robbery and murder cases that have to do with mobile money vendors.

“When we are robbed or killed, the police do nothing about it, they come to the crime scene today and the day after that’s it, they do nothing about it anymore,” he said.

The Association, in view of the incessant attacks on them by robbers, is calling for a policy that provides for vendors deformed during a robbery attack and in the case of murder, their families.

The Association’s displeasure follows the recent murder of Owusu Agyei at Ejisu Onwe in the Ashanti region.

Believed to be in his early 30s, Mr Agyei, was reportedly shot in the chest with an AK 47 riffle on Thursday and robbed of his earnings at his duty post.