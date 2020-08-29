The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has jabbed former President John Dramani Mahama over threats to abrogate the controversial Agyapa Minerals Royalties agreement by a future National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

According to him, the public utterance by the former president on the agreement passed by Parliament through a Majority decision is regrettable and unfortunate which depicts a sign of dictatorship.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Leader of Government Business in Parliament in an exclusive interview, said this to Adom News’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Abednego Asante Asiedu, following the controversy surrounding the entire agreement.

His comment follows a recent statement made by Mr Mahama who has made an emphatic declaration that the architects of the Agyapa Royalties deal are cronies of President Nana Akufo-Addo and hinted at abrogating the agreement should he win the December 7, 2020 polls.

Mr Mahama, who described the Agyapa agreement as a shady deal, insisted it’s stealing of Ghanaian royalties and further questioned the basis for the arrangement between the government and a Special Purpose Vehicle company, Agyapa Royalties Limited.

Apart from the ex-president’s concerns, about 15 Civil Society Organisations are also demanding a suspension of the Agyapa Royalties deal until all the necessary documents have been disclosed.

In response, the Majority Leader said: “You want to be a tyrant or you want to be dictator who will not use the constitution to govern the country?”

He, however, admitted that a future government can amend or review any agreement passed by Parliament through lay-down procedures as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.