The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, has distanced himself from the demonstrations happening in some parts of the city to protest the alleged selection of a new mayor.

In a press release, he stated that despite the agitations, he supports the President’s decision to choose any new candidate he deems fit for the position.

Mr Sowah added that he will continue to work towards the development of the country.

“It has come to my attention that certain individuals are demonstrating in the Odododiodoo Constituency in anticipation of the MMDCEs announcement by the Minister of Local Government tomorrow. I unequivocally denounce any form of disturbances in my name,” he said.

READ ALSO:

“As responsible citizens, we should recognise the President’s authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his agenda and it’s our duty to support the appointees to succeed,” he indicated in a press statement, dated September 18.

His comment comes after the youth of Odododiodoo and Bukom took to the streets to protest the alleged removal of the current Mayor of Accra from office.

It follows reports that Mr Sowah will be replaced by Elizabeth Sackey, the former Deputy Minister of the Greater Accra Region in the soon to be announced MMDCEs list.