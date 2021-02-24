The search for a missing commercial motor rider has finally ended after his body was discovered in a shallow grave at Nyamabekyere Asaaman.

According to reports, the Okada rider, identified simply as Oboy Joe, was allegedly contacted by his friend, identified as Michael Akrofi to transport him to a location.

However, after he failed to return home, the victim’s wife called Mr Akrofi to enquire about his whereabouts.

Unsatisfied with his response, the victim’s wife is said to have gone spiritual where it was revealed that Oboy Joe was buried in the suspect’s farm.

Missing ‘okada’ rider found dead

Residents joined the family to launch a search on the said farm and indeed he was found face down buried with a visibly deep wound at the back of his head.

The jeans shorts, black top and sweater he was last seen in were exactly what he was wearing at the time of his burial.

His wife, with whom he has three children, is distraught as he was the breadwinner of the family.

The 40-year-old suspect is currently at large.

A search on his compound revealed he had stolen the motorbike and rebranded it, leading residents to believe that that was the intent of the murder.