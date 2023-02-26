The Police have found Lt. Col. Peter Amoah, the military officer who was reported missing on 25th February 2023.

The officer was found by the Police in the Central Region.

He has since been handed over to the Military while Police investigation continues to determine the circumstances under which he went missing.

This comes a day after The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Saturday, February 25 reported him missing.

Lt Col Peter Amoah is attached to the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations.

Contained in the press release announcing him missing are details that he was last seen on Thursday, February 23 at about 1530 hours in the general area of Burma Camp.

He is a resident of New Labadi Villas block E room E2.

He was last seen wearing white T-Shirt with red inscription, blue jeans shorts and black slippers with white stripe.

Describing his physique and stature, the GAF said that he is about 1.8 meters tall with brown eyes and dark in complexion.

Details of him being found and circumstances leading to him being missing are still sketchy.