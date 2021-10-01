Missing man found dead in a dam

The search for a missing man has ended as his lifeless body has been discovered in a dam at Humjibre near Sefwi Bekwai in the Bibiani, Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality in the Western North Region.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Kwasi Akwabeng alias Cocoa Farmer or Abass.

Abass, who was a barber, is said to have been last seen alive on Tuesday, when he left home for a drinking spot while it was heavily raining.

It wasn’t until the next day that his mother noticed his absence; the food she served him was still untouched and there was no sign that he had returned home.

At about 3:00pm, same day, a ‘missing person’ announcement was made at the town’s information center after he had still not shown up for work.

Nothing was still heard of him, forcing the district committee to launch a search in every part of the town, including uncompleted buildings. It was all to no avail.

The search party, however, retraced their steps and diverted their attention to a gutter leading to the dam.

A foul smell from the tunnel alerted them, and it was there Abass’ decomposing body was found.

District Committee Secretary, Solomon Annan, who discovered the body, told Adom News’ Augustine Boah that a community Doctor has examined the body and given approval for immediate burial.

He is survived by a child and his mother.