Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has said they will not hesitate to come after members of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners if they fail to heed to laid down rules and regulations.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr Duker said the Akufo-Addo-led government is determined to ensure that the right thing is done as far as small-scale mining is concerned.

“We have been meeting the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners and we always tell them what they need to do so they don’t have issues with the government.

“We tell them to put their house in order else we will come after them. We won’t allow them to do any illegality because Ghanaians won’t even agree to that,” he cautioned.

He said these miners would be trained as part of the government’s effort to address the challenge of illegal mining.

According to Mr Duker, this government has them at heart and therefore expects that the right things are done as far as legal mining is concerned.

He said some of the small-scale miners have license and are mining responsibly. Such people, he added, will be awarded in due time to encourage others who are mining legally.

He urged miners with their licenses to operate responsibly, but was quick to add they won’t relent on flushing out illegal miners.

