Veteran Ghanaian actor, David Dontoh, has advised young persons who want to pursue a career in showbiz to consider a start in performing arts.

The Ghanaian actor and television personality, who has starred in numerous movies, says like many successful professionals in the showbiz industry, his first step was performing theatre arts in the theatre.

“Theatre is the seed of all entertainment. Everything entertainment starts from the theatre. We have radio theatre, we have theatre on stage and we have TV theatre and theatre on screen as in film so you realise that theatre cuts across,” he told Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series.

“So, my first advice to the youth is that if you want to really be somebody in the entertainment industry, study theatre very well. This is because, that is what will give you the leverage to find your level and to be able to do virtually everything,” he said.

According to him, the movie industry is the leading employer and as such it will be a great opportunity for anyone who wants to develop a “strong career” in the industry.

He said: “Theatre is actually the largest industry. Film for instance employs as many as 207 professionals. The actor is only one. So, you can imagine the size of the industry. It is bigger than any industry. In fact, it is the only industry that employs everybody. They employ accountants, doctors, lawyers, and every other profession. So, it is an industry that presents a lot of opportunities for anyone who is interested in pursuing a strong career in that area.”

He urged the youth not to be in a rush to get noticed in showbiz.

“Most of the time, people are in a hurry to be seen. Don’t be in a hurry to be seen. if you have to be seen, you will be seen,” he added.

He has featured in various local and international movies including Beasts of No Nation, The Dead, and The Cursed Ones.