The Minority in Parliament has announced plans to introduce a private member’s bill aimed at repealing the E-levy, emissions tax and betting tax.

This is in response to a recent proposal by the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia pledged to eliminate these taxes if elected President in the 2024 polls.

The contentious nature of the e-levy, emissions tax, and betting tax has prompted the Minority to take legislative action.

Their bill seeks to compel the government to reconsider these taxes, which are deemed as nuisance taxes.

During his concluding remarks on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, highlighted the heavy burden these taxes place on businesses in the country.

Dr. Forson expressed optimism that the Majority side of the House, which endorsed Dr. Bawumia’s stance on removing the E-levy, would also support this bill.

He stressed the pressing unemployment situation and the escalating cost of living, particularly exacerbated by currency depreciation and food inflation.

A recent World Bank report on food security highlighted Ghana among the top five countries with the highest food inflation, further stressing the plight of many families unable to afford basic necessities.

