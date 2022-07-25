Minority in Parliament is furious with the government over the absence of late former President Atta Mills’ name on a bust monument erected in his honour.

According to the caucus, the government must, as a matter of urgency, correct what they have described as an error.

The monument erected at the Asomdwee Park in Accra was unveiled on Sunday, July 24, 2022, during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark 10 years of Prof. Mills’ death.

The words on it read: “This was unveiled by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and assisted by Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder and CEO of Atta Mills Institute. Sunday, July 24, 2022. To God, Almighty be the Glory.”

But addressing the media in parliament, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the action of government is an affront to the remains, family and his party elders.

He argued they [Minority] cannot fathom why the monument should have the names of President Akufo-Addo and founder of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho who he described as the former’s associate.

“President Akufo-Addo and his associate such as Koku Anyidoho must do what is right and appropriate and remind them the office of the former President is an institutional office and goes beyond the persona of John Evan Atta Mills.

“So we want his name to be honoured because he deserves honour,” he said.