North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has congratulated singer and songwriter King Promise on his post-album release soirée for his sophomore album, ‘5 Star.’

The star-studded event was held at the Ecobank Head Office in Accra on Saturday.

It was hosted by Giovanni Caleb and ‘His Royal Blackness,’ Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, famously known as KKD.

Mr Ablakwa, who was present at the event, took to his Facebook page to share photos which captured the adorable moment.

The photos captured the MP in a pose with rapper Sarkodie, the man of the night; King Promise, and KKD, among others.

’Okudzeto Ablakwa and King Promise. photo credit: Facebook

Mr Ablakwa, captioning the photos, called for support for the creative arts industry.

He wrote: Congratulations King Promise. Let’s keep supporting our own creative arts industry.

’Okudzeto Ablakwa and KKD. photo credit: Facebook

Also present were the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie AVE, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey.

’Okudzeto Ablakwa and Sarkodie. photo credit: Facebook

Colleague creative arts players; R2bees, Sarkodie, Smallgod, Deborah Vanessa and Lasmid and record producer, Killbeatz, among many others, also came to show their support.