The Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Minority side have chanted calls for the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign.

The call by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs is not new as there have been many calls for his resignation or for his sacking over what people have termed his poor management of the economy.

Chanting intermittent calls during and after his presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review in parliament, some of the NDC MPs called out for the minister to step aside from his position.

The Finance Minister, Mr Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 25, presented the 2022 mid-year budget to Parliament for approval.

Although there have been many calls for his resignation, the Minister of Finance has indicated that he would do no such thing.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s Annual National Delegates’ Conference in Accra on July 16, he said, “I will not resign.”

According to him, resigning at this time can be likened to an abandonment of children by a father.

ALSO READ:

The therapy that worked for Ken Ofori Atta in parliament

Asking me to resign is like telling a father to abandon his kids –…

Ken Ofori-Atta must resign over IMF u-turn – Kwabena Agyapong