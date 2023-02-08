The newly-appointed Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has assured the public of the NDC Caucus’ determination to deliver on its oversight responsibility.

According to him, the current economic situation required that the Minority exercises so much scrutiny on government policies to ensure proper accountability.

“Mr Speaker, I can say with all the confidence that I can muster that we on the Minority side mean business and we are up to the tasks. We are simply unwilling to countenance any more bad governance,” he said.

Addressing the floor of Parliament as a first-time Minority Leader on Tuesday, Dr Forson explained that his side is all charged up to deliver and ensure that public officials and institutions perform their duties.

“We will insist on the highest level of performance from all government officials and institutions over whom this Parliament has oversight jurisdictions. We are unwilling to be part of any negligence of duty of any sort neither shall we tolerate any lackadaisical attitude towards the work of this House by public officials,” he added.

The Minority Leader stressed that “we will maintain the highest form of vigilance and offer intense scrutiny of government programs, policies, agreements, bills and legislative instrument. We will also not compromise on what we earnestly believe to be the right thing.

“This is our solemn pledge as the Minority Caucus under my leadership to the people of Ghana,” he noted.

Recounting the Finance Minister’s promise of government’s ability to run the affairs of the state without seeking assistance from external sources, Dr Forson said the Finance Minister had not lived up to his promise – therefore Ghanaians were counting on the Minority to hold them accountable.

“The people of Ghana look up to us to mount a barrier between them and worsening standard of governance especially because of the hung nature of this parliament. This demands the highest level of scrutiny of government policies and activities to prevent the infliction of more damage and pain,” he added.

He assured the majority side of the house of their willingness to collaborate on policy and decisions which are in the interest of the Ghanaian people.

“To my colleagues on the majority side, I wish to convey from this side of the house that even as we remain firm, resolute and principled in our journey to discharge our oversight duty as a caucus, we shall not be needlessly obstructionist in as much as what is under consideration is in the interest of the people of Ghana,” he said.

The Minority Leader, however, thanked the Speaker for his service to the nation and his predecessors for holding the fort to ensure accountability.