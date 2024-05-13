The Minority in Parliament is demanding from the Ministry of Education a comprehensive roadmap for the distribution of tablets to Senior High Schools (SHSs) under the Ghana Smart Schools Project (GSSP).

According to the Minority, the demand is to ensure effective distribution monitoring to ensure no school or student is left out of the project.

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Deputy Ranking Member disclosed this to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education when members undertook a field visit to the factory and offices of K A Technologies Ltd in Accra.

K A Technologies are the producers of the Students’ Mate Tablets government is distributing to schools under the One Student – One Tablet initiative, intended to promote digitalized teaching and learning in schools.

The Committee’s visit was in fulfilment of their oversight responsibilities on matters and issues bothering on education sector in general and in compliance with the performance of their constitutional mandates.

The parliamentary delegation toured the company’s production lines, aftercare, and call centres and interacted with management who briefed them on the company’s operations.

The Committee was led by its Chairman and Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa, Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah and included Ranking Member and Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe.

The General Manager of the company, Mr Lawrence Hornuvo reiterated to the committee the company’s commitment to producing high-quality products and services to its clients, including the government.

“We pride ourselves in delivering robust, quality products and services in a timely manner and so far, this has not been compromised,” he told the committee.

The Chairman of the Committee commended the company for impressive work so far and urged them to work harder to ensure every student gains access to a Tablet to facilitate their learning.

“Actually, coming here has demystified our thoughts on how these Tablets were going to get to the students; we have the full understanding of what is on the tablet, its usage and the distribution pattern, quantities to be distributed’,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the government will ensure prompt payments to enable the company to fulfil its side of the contract.

“We have also learnt that the government is not paying for everything before they produce, they are ahead of the government and we would like to encourage the government to quicken up payments to them to fast-track the process of making sure all students in the country have their tablets,” he added.

Dr. Clement Apaak who is also the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, expressed pleasure at the outcome of their visit.

“So far what we have seen is reassuring. We got a detailed briefing about the tablets, their functionality, and their capacity, and we were taken to the unit where the tablets were being assembled. What is also exciting is that this is also a local company, which also means that the jobs to be created are going to benefit Ghanaians and the monies being paid as well as the tablets are all going to benefit Ghanaians.”

He said his side of the house is keen on ensuring no student or school is left out of the project.

“We have been told that the distribution will be done in phases, we want a full rollout and that is what we are looking for.”

The Members of Parliament were accompanied by some officials of the Ministry of Education, the TVET Commission and the Free SHS Secretariat.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project in March this year.

The project entails the conversion of existing schools into smart schools as we as the provision of technology-assisted devices to both teachers and students to enhance teaching, learning, and research.

