The Minority in Parliament has called for a probe in expenditure totaling GH¢68.5 million spent on photocopying past questions for WASSCE candidates in 2020 and 2021.

The Ministry of Education is alleged to have spent GH¢33.6 million in 2020 and over GH¢34 million in 2021 for this purpose, utilizing single-source procurement methods.

Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, speaking to the media, stressed the need for a thorough investigation by the Special Prosecutor to address what the caucus perceives as possible corrupt activities.

“We cannot countenance this, and this is fraud. If this is not corruption, what else will be corruption? A photocopy to cost GH¢78 per paper, GH¢59.10 per paper, totaling GH¢68.5 million, what are we doing? And so, we in the Minority are taking strong exception to this, and we are saying that the Special Prosecutor must look into this matter” he added.

ALSO READ:

I bet Bawumia will choose Opoku Prempeh as his running mate – Ben Ephson

Don’t assent to Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Finance Ministry tells Akufo-Addo

Two confirmed dead in another accident in Offinso North