The Minority in Parliament is calling for an impartial enquiry into the explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region that left scores injured and others dead.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor.

About 13 have been confirmed dead and about 57 injured in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation, according to the police, revealed that “a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.”

Against this backdrop, the Minority says the incident is unacceptable since there are strict laid down protocols to be followed during transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.

"It is our firm conviction that with strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols, this unfortunate incident could have been averted," the statement read in part.

Commiserating with the victims, they have also appealed to the government to do all within its powers to support the affected people in order to ameliorate their loss.

Read the full statement below:

Press Release

For Immediate Release

21st January 2022

MINORITY CALLS FOR ENQUIRY INTO THE BOGOSO EXPLOSION

The Minority in Parliament has received the tragic news of an explosion in Apiate, a town close to Bogoso in the Western Region in which several lives and properties were lost.

Credible reports confirm that a motorcycle run into a vehicle carrying explosives resulting in the carnage leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

This incident is unacceptable because there are strict laid down protocols to be followed during transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.

It is our firm conviction that with strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols, this unfortunate incident could have been averted.

The Minority is therefore calling for an impartial enquiry into this heart-wrenching accident and unfortunate loss of at least seventeen lives and destruction of several properties.

This enquiry among others will prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future.

We, therefore, call on the government to do all within its powers to support the affected people in order to ameliorate their loss.

The Minority wishes to join well-meaning Ghanaians to commiserate and share in the pain and anguish of all affected people.

Signed

John Abdulai Jinapor

Ranking Member, Mines and Energy Committee