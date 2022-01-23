Sierra Leone striker, Kei Kamara, is currently going through hell after missing crucial penalty in a defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports from GTV sports plus on Twitter stated that the Police in Freetown prevented angry fans from destroying the striker’s property.

“Police are currently protecting the house of striker Kei Kamara to stop fans from destroying the property in Freetown,” part of the tweet read.

Equatorial Guinea claimed a 1-0 win over Sierra Leone to book their passage to the knockout stages with their group leaders, Ivory Coast.

The Leone Stars had an opportunity to level the score which was enough to seal their place to the next stage of the competition.

Kamara was, however, denied the chance from the penalty spot after Jesus Owono made a stunning save.