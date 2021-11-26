Members of Parliament from the Minority side of the House have accused their counterparts from the Majority of holding Parliament hostage over their lack of numbers.

This comes three clear hours after the advertised 10:00 am of sittings to begin.

The Majority were in Parliament ready for business

With the debate on the budget expected to be climaxed on Friday, November 26, 2021, the nation is on tenterhooks over whether the policy document will be approved or rejected.

Already, the Minority MPs have served notice they will reject the document due to the introduction of “obnoxious” taxes which they argue will further compound the hardship of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The Majority on the other had argued the budget portends hope as it will create millions of jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

But with the Majority side of the House still empty after more than three hours, members of the Minority have had cause to worry over the development.

Addressing the media in Parliament, MP for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, questioned the undue delay in beginning sittings for the crucial vote on the budget to be taken.

“We as conscientious Members of Parliament, who have been sent to Parliament by our constituents to do government business and make sure that the ultimate interest of the country is protected, know that today, we must have the conclusion of the budget debate.”

“…….not even one member of the NPP has shown up in the chamber. The Minority is serious, fully in our numbers in the Chamber, the Speaker is ready to commence the business of the House but notice getting to him by the Clerks at table indicate that no member of the NPP is present,” he said.