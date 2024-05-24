The Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) is spearheading a series of workshops in Isiolo County to introduce Primary Care Networks (PCNs).

These networks represent a significant advancement in the healthcare system, aimed at bolstering Primary Health Care.

This week’s workshops are attended by Sub-county health management teams, along with stakeholders from various health providers, civil society, and other government ministries.

WHO’s backing includes the establishment of PCNs in three counties, including Isiolo, as part of ongoing efforts to improve healthcare delivery nationwide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.