Many Ghanaians appear to have welcomed the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, after President Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle.

The embattled Minister, whose head had been demanded by both the majority and minority legislators for his mishandling of the economy, was relieved of his duties in Wednesday’s shake-up.

While news of this settles, IMANI Africa’s Franklin Cudjoe believes the situation has been misread, adding that it is not an actual demotion.

According to him, the former Minister has rather been elevated to a role that almost reduces “the Finance Ministry guys to ‘goro boys’ who are necessarily just pushing papers.”

This comes in the wake of developments that Mr Ofori-Atta has been named the President’s Special envoy on international investment and the capital markets.

Per this portfolio, Mr Cudjoe believes that “If you have to do any big ticket transformational deals, the former Finance Minister will have a say in one way or the other”.

He said this meant Mr. Ofori-Atta has been given a bigger role with less accountability which he likens to a ‘mafia don’.

“Because what’s the point really. I come with a budget and I’m insulted, and I say I’m not going to the IMF and I get insulted. I will probably stay at the back and be the grandmaster when it comes to the chess,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Ofori-Atta will also be a Senior Presidential Advisor to President Akufo-Addo on all matters relating to the economy.

