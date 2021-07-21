There may be more honours yet in cue to acknowledge the illustrious career of Kojo Antwi – Mr. Music Man, following the latest of such acknowledgements at the weekend as the Millennium Excellence Awards organisers decorate him with the prize for Music and Entertainment Personality.
The honour has seen a grateful Kojo Antwi say many thank yous; first to the Millennium Excellence Foundation whose gesture is in recognition of Mr. Music Man’s leadership and contribution to music and national development, and second to his fans for supporting his life-long career.
Also buoyed by the arrangements of the coronation, is the fact that it was no other than His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and Life Patron of the Millenmum Excellence Foundation; President Akufo-Addo, and the National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the last two honourees themselves, were present and looked on admiringly at the Manhyia Palace venue for the event as Kojo Antwi was handed the symbol of honour.
“The Board of Governors overwhelmingly voted for your nomination after a lively consultation and factual cogitation”, notices inviting Kojo Antwi to the event had confided, explaining that his qualities outshined all other nominees for the music category as he scored with distinction.
And the honour citation spared no superlatives as it summed up the career of one of Ghana’s greatest contemporary voices.
“The Foundation salutes you Mr. Music Man as you are affectionately called by fans, for your long stellar career as a musician. You stand out arguably as the best living legend in the music and entertainment industry right now. Your music transcends minds, culture, religion, ethnicity, etc, and speaks to, connect with or touch people in unimaginable ways. You have mastered the art of using your melodious voice in a sensual way that stimulate both the cognitive and emotional beings of your audience on some of life’s most intricate realities. Your sweet, mellifluous, seductive voice seems to enhance both young and old alike as many have fallen in love with your music. But in a duality of purpose, you also raise several life issues and advice with same music”, said the citation in part.
Asked if he intends to revel awhile in perhaps one of the biggest moments of his career, a modest Kojo Antwi smiled, checked himself and flowed expectedly. “If you mean whether I’m happy for the honour, of course I’m happy and grateful. But if you mean whether I’m going to get swollen-headed by it, my answer is a big No!” He told Graphic Online.
“As long as there is life and breadth, there is more to give. And if I must give music, you can bet I’ll have to be at my best all the time”, he touted in apparent mimicking of the proverbial nightingale, who will die for shame should another bird sing better.
In all, 60 individuals including distinguished men and women from Ghana, Nigeria and other parts of Africa were honoured.
See the honourees list in full:
President Akufo-Addo for “Meritorious work in the areas of national cohesion and stability in Ghana.”
Honorary Statesman
Shiekh Osamanu Nuhu Sharubutu
Parliamentarian of the Decade
Rt. Honourable Alban Bagbin
Media
Manasseh Azure
Madam Adjoa Afari–Yeboah
Education
Mr. Patrick Awuah
Sports
James Kwesi Appiah
Madam Adjoa Bayor
Music
Mr. Kojo Antwi
Tourism
Cape Coast Castle
Manhyia Museum
Arts & Culture
Mr. Ablade Glover
Agriculture and Food
Rev. Kwabena Darko (Darko Farms)
Foreign Business of the Decade
Japan Motors
Climate Change and the Environment
Wildlife Society of Ghana
Sanitation & Infrastructure
Zoomlion
Science & Research
Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research
Peace
Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training
Rural and Urban Development
World Vision
Foreign Ghanaian Personality of the Decade
Mr. Kubchandani (Melcom)
Financial Excellence
Naa Alhassan Andani
Corporate Governance
Goil
Information, Communications and Technology
Mr. Amar Hari (Ipmc)
Business of the Decade
MTN Ghana
Humanity
Rotary International
Unijay Ghana Ltd.
Women Empowerment
Mrs. Ekua Ghartey-Tsagli
Ms. Farida Bedwei
Medicine
Dr. Felix Anyah (Holy Trinity Hospital)
Financial Business of the Decade
GCB 0Bank
Youngest Governor
Gov. Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman
Corporate Social Responsibility
Mr. Mohammed Kawthrani (Twellium Foundation)
Mr. Mukesh Thakwani (B5 Plus)
Governance and Security
Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi (Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service)
Vice Admiral Seth Amoama (Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service & Chief of Defense Staff)
Traditional Rule and Development
Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante
Manufacturing
Ernest Bediako (Ernest Chemists)
Interplast
Entrepreneurship
Dr. Kwame Despite (Despite Group of Companies)
Oil and Gas
Dr. K. K. Sarpong (GNPC)
Dr. Ben Asante (Ghana Gas)
Mining and Exploration
Mr. “Yaw Mensah” David Harper (Geodrill)
President’s Prize
Mrs. Salma Okonkwo (Chairperson, Puma Energy)
Mrs. Patricia Poku-Diaby (Largest Exporter of Cocoa in Africa)