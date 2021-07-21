There may be more honours yet in cue to acknowledge the illustrious career of Kojo Antwi – Mr. Music Man, following the latest of such acknowledgements at the weekend as the Millennium Excellence Awards organisers decorate him with the prize for Music and Entertainment Personality.

The honour has seen a grateful Kojo Antwi say many thank yous; first to the Millennium Excellence Foundation whose gesture is in recognition of Mr. Music Man’s leadership and contribution to music and national development, and second to his fans for supporting his life-long career.

Also buoyed by the arrangements of the coronation, is the fact that it was no other than His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and Life Patron of the Millenmum Excellence Foundation; President Akufo-Addo, and the National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the last two honourees themselves, were present and looked on admiringly at the Manhyia Palace venue for the event as Kojo Antwi was handed the symbol of honour.

“The Board of Governors overwhelmingly voted for your nomination after a lively consultation and factual cogitation”, notices inviting Kojo Antwi to the event had confided, explaining that his qualities outshined all other nominees for the music category as he scored with distinction.

And the honour citation spared no superlatives as it summed up the career of one of Ghana’s greatest contemporary voices.

“The Foundation salutes you Mr. Music Man as you are affectionately called by fans, for your long stellar career as a musician. You stand out arguably as the best living legend in the music and entertainment industry right now. Your music transcends minds, culture, religion, ethnicity, etc, and speaks to, connect with or touch people in unimaginable ways. You have mastered the art of using your melodious voice in a sensual way that stimulate both the cognitive and emotional beings of your audience on some of life’s most intricate realities. Your sweet, mellifluous, seductive voice seems to enhance both young and old alike as many have fallen in love with your music. But in a duality of purpose, you also raise several life issues and advice with same music”, said the citation in part.

Asked if he intends to revel awhile in perhaps one of the biggest moments of his career, a modest Kojo Antwi smiled, checked himself and flowed expectedly. “If you mean whether I’m happy for the honour, of course I’m happy and grateful. But if you mean whether I’m going to get swollen-headed by it, my answer is a big No!” He told Graphic Online.

“As long as there is life and breadth, there is more to give. And if I must give music, you can bet I’ll have to be at my best all the time”, he touted in apparent mimicking of the proverbial nightingale, who will die for shame should another bird sing better.

In all, 60 individuals including distinguished men and women from Ghana, Nigeria and other parts of Africa were honoured.

See the honourees list in full:

President Akufo-Addo for “Meritorious work in the areas of national cohesion and stability in Ghana.”

Honorary Statesman

Shiekh Osamanu Nuhu Sharubutu

Parliamentarian of the Decade

Rt. Honourable Alban Bagbin

Media

Manasseh Azure

Madam Adjoa Afari–Yeboah

Education

Mr. Patrick Awuah

Sports

James Kwesi Appiah

Madam Adjoa Bayor

Music

Mr. Kojo Antwi

Tourism

Cape Coast Castle

Manhyia Museum

Arts & Culture

Mr. Ablade Glover

Agriculture and Food

Rev. Kwabena Darko (Darko Farms)

Foreign Business of the Decade

Japan Motors

Climate Change and the Environment

Wildlife Society of Ghana

Sanitation & Infrastructure

Zoomlion

Science & Research

Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research

Peace

Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training

Rural and Urban Development

World Vision

Foreign Ghanaian Personality of the Decade

Mr. Kubchandani (Melcom)

Financial Excellence

Naa Alhassan Andani

Corporate Governance

Goil

Information, Communications and Technology

Mr. Amar Hari (Ipmc)

Business of the Decade

MTN Ghana

Humanity

Rotary International

Unijay Ghana Ltd.

Women Empowerment

Mrs. Ekua Ghartey-Tsagli

Ms. Farida Bedwei

Medicine

Dr. Felix Anyah (Holy Trinity Hospital)

Financial Business of the Decade

GCB 0Bank

Youngest Governor

Gov. Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman

Corporate Social Responsibility

Mr. Mohammed Kawthrani (Twellium Foundation)

Mr. Mukesh Thakwani (B5 Plus)

Governance and Security

Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi (Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service)

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama (Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service & Chief of Defense Staff)

Traditional Rule and Development

Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante

Manufacturing

Ernest Bediako (Ernest Chemists)

Interplast

Entrepreneurship

Dr. Kwame Despite (Despite Group of Companies)

Oil and Gas

Dr. K. K. Sarpong (GNPC)

Dr. Ben Asante (Ghana Gas)

Mining and Exploration

Mr. “Yaw Mensah” David Harper (Geodrill)

President’s Prize

Mrs. Salma Okonkwo (Chairperson, Puma Energy)

Mrs. Patricia Poku-Diaby (Largest Exporter of Cocoa in Africa)