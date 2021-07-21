University Relations Officer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says the school has recorded no case of Covid-19 on the campus.

This is contrary to information contained in an internal memo claiming a surge in cases of Covid-19 on the campus.

Dr Norris Bekoe, who confirmed the authenticity of the communiqué, says it was meant to remind the university community of the protocols.

“The statement was an internal memo just to caution the whole university community. You know we have huge student numbers including lecturers and dependants.

“And so it is not to say that we have a lot of students who have gotten infected, it is just a caution letter to remind all members of the university community to continue to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols we have outlined.

“We have some few students who were infected but they have been isolated and treated and we have done contact tracing. so far everybody is fine, our isolation centres are all empty for now so there is no need for fear and panic,” he said.

Dr Bekoe says university authorities have consistently ensured adherence to the protocols, especially in lecture halls. He reveals all treatment plans are still active.