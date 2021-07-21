Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished Muslims around the world to be motivated by the significance of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

As Muslims observe the celebration, Dr Bawumia encouraged that they exhibit selflessness to humanity and the nation.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he also called on them to be “obedient to the Almighty Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim, Alayhi Salam.”

“May the Almighty Allah accept our prayers and also bless our homeland Ghana,” he prayed.

Eid al-Adha, is also known as the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

It honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

Below is the full statement: