3 more dead as Ghana’s active cases reach 3,124

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that the country has lost three more lives to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

This brings the total number of deaths recorded to 815 as of July 15.

In its latest update, the Service noted that the number of active and new cases stands at 3,124 and 815 respectively.

With the additional cases reported, the total cases confirmed by the GHS is 99,160. Out of this number, 95,221 persons have recovered and been discharged from the various health facilities.

With the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has warned that Ghana may run out of Intensive Care Units in hospitals.

The General Secretary of GMA, Dr Justice Yankson, stated that hospitals in Ghana are not equipped enough to handle the fast-rising cases as the country is nearing a possible third wave.

He, therefore, urged the general public to adhere to the safety protocols.