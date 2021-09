Footballer Mikel Obi is celebrating his twin daughters who turn six today September 14.

The excited dad shared a video of his girls blowing their birthday candles and wrote’;

“Happy 6 birthday to my angels. So proud and so happy to see you two grow up to be the ladies you guys are and want to be. Strong, brave, full of confidence, and most importantly full of joy and happiness. I love you guys so so much and so lucky and proud to be your daddy..my world”.

Below is his post on Instagram